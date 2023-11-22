Police search for suspect in St. Albans convenience store robbery

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans police are investigating after a robbery at the Breakyard Convenience Store.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. Monday night, when a panic alarm alerted officers to the store. Police say the suspect demanded cigarettes and cash at the register and left with both cash and other merchandise. Security camera footage captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the St. Albans Police Department.

