Police try to ID ‘persons of interest’ in Vergennes car break-ins
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Police investigating a string of car break-ins in Vergennes are asking the public for help identifying two “persons of interest” in the case.
Vergennes police say there were six car break-ins within city limits Nov. 18-19.
They released a surveillance photo of two people they called persons of interest who they believe may be connected to the break-ins.
Anyone who recognizes the people is asked to call the police in Vergennes.
