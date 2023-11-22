Police try to ID ‘persons of interest’ in Vergennes car break-ins

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Police investigating a string of car break-ins in Vergennes are asking the public for help identifying two “persons of interest” in the case.

Vergennes police say there were six car break-ins within city limits Nov. 18-19.

They released a surveillance photo of two people they called persons of interest who they believe may be connected to the break-ins.

Anyone who recognizes the people is asked to call the police in Vergennes.

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: Vergennes Police)

