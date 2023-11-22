Religious school sues Vermont after ban from state-run athletics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A private religious school is suing the state of Vermont over what it claims is religious discrimination. It comes after Mid Vermont Christian School was banned earlier this year from participating in all state-run athletics for refusing to play against an opponent with a transgender student-athlete.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, the Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the school and two families, claims the state of Vermont is barring students from participating in sports and the state’s tuition voucher program because of their religious beliefs.

“Vermont can not discriminate against a Christian school or its families for following a religious belief. That’s exactly what’s happened here,” said the group’s Ryan Tucker.

The Vermont State Board of Education last year set rules saying private or independent schools that take taxpayer dollars cannot discriminate against LGBTQ students in admissions. Mid Vermont Christian refused to sign on, citing concerns over religious liberty.

“As part of that, they would have to sign off on statements that frankly would violate their religious convictions,” Tucker said.

In states like Vermont, families in towns without schools can receive taxpayer-funded vouchers to attend a nearby public, private, or independent school. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that states cannot withhold vouchers from private schools with religious instruction. The new Vermont lawsuit claims a family who wanted to send their kid to Mid Vermont was denied a voucher.

But according to constitutional experts, the case is a little different from the one the Supreme Court ruled on. “I think the state is going to have a stronger footing if it’s making funding decisions based not on religion but on rules that say we aren’t going to fund institutions that discriminate based on gender, sexual orientation, etc.,” said Jared Carter with the Vermont Law & Graduate School.

He says dollars are being withheld from Mid Vermont because they violated state discrimination rules, not because of Carson v. Mackin.

“I can’t think of how we can be in any better position than we are in right now,” said Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington County, who is among state lawmakers that have been trying to craft a workaround so tax dollars don’t go toward religious instruction. He says they have been expecting a legal challenge. “We are in the best position we can be in post-Mackin, and it sounds like Mid Christian doesn’t want to play by the state rules.’

The Vermont Agency of Education and the State Board of Education did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Related Stories:

Mid Vermont Christian School sues Vermont after ban from state-run athletics

State Board of Ed. weighs independent school criteria

Quechee religious school to appeal sports ban before VPA

Vt. lawmakers, advocates grapple with school choice system

School choice bills aim to deny private schools public money

SCOTUS ruling forces Vt. lawmakers to make tough choices on school funding

High Court ruling sets up clash in Vermont education funding

Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid

Upper Valley religious school appeals ban from school sports

School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.