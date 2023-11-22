Shoppers pick up last minute Thanksgiving essentials

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many folks around the region will be enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal Thursday with friends and family. But between now and then, shoppers are hitting the grocery store for those last-minute items.

Shoppers are keeping stores busy ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Here it is, Wednesday at noon and we’re still shopping for stuff for tomorrow,” said Mary Provost, who was among hundreds of others filling up their carts at Healthy Living in South Burlington. She says with a large family in town, Wednesday was about making sure there would be enough to go around. “We have 11 grandchildren total -- three great-grandchildren -- and everyone is coming for dinner tomorrow.”

Others like Lori Jackson say finding what she needed wasn’t too much of a challenge but that wading through the lines took some patience. “A lot of people are out doing last-minute things. I’m out getting my last-minute fixings for my dinner tomorrow. My last-minute stuffing and vegetables,” she said.

Erin Sigrist with the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association says as stores work to recover from the pandemic, starting off the holiday shopping season with items in stock is vital. “Of course, it’s always important that customers get what they’re looking for, that retailers have those products, so it’s a great opportunity to start off strong this year,” she said.

Regardless of what’s on the table for the Thanksgiving feast, some shoppers say it’s about celebrating with loved ones. “To see my wife and my mother-in-law, and all the daughters coming together and talking and catching up with each other. Just that fellowship and comradery that you see with a close family, it’s just heartwarming. It’s what makes that season. If the turkey is burnt and we can’t even eat it, it won’t matter,” said Tim Gremminger, who is visiting from Missouri.

While Healthy Living will be closed on Thursday, other stores will have limited hours to accommodate the true last-minute shoppers.

