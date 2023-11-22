Taking Refuge: Transgender newcomers find safety, services and community in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An influx of transgender people and their families have been drawn to Vermont by the promise of relative safety, crucial services, and what they view as the state’s reputation for tolerance.

Newcomers say they left their home states because of the national surge in hatred aimed at transgender people as well as the passage of laws that restrict gender-affirming care. Vermont’s emerging role as a haven stems in large part from its laws offering formal protections to LGBTQ+ residents, the array of support services available in the Green Mountains, and a health care system that is seen as accommodating to transgender people.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who wrote the cover story in this week’s issue.

