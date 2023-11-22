How to help
Think twice before buying from social media ads

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many folks are looking to score a deal. However, buyers beware when it comes to social media ads.

Social media advertising is an effective way for small businesses to get the word out about their products. Unfortunately, the same goes for scams. The Better Business Bureau has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the BBB’s Paula Fleming about what to watch for.

