Town of Chelsea hold emergency meeting after burglary

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Town of Chelsea is taking safety into their own hands after employees of Will’s Store and WRC Performance Products arrived at work Monday morning to find their windows were shot out, and merchandise was stolen from Will’s Store.

At its emergency meeting Tuesday night, the town select board and a Vermont State Police trooper heard Chelsea residents express their concerns about an increase in crime in the town.

“It just seems like there has been a big spike in crime here, and as someone alluded it used to be just a house break-in but now it seems like it’s much more violent,” said Chelsea resident Randall Edwards.

The selectboard took resident suggestions and said they are going to start looking into calling on help from other towns, and potentially create a public safety unit and consider a neighborhood watch.

