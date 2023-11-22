Winter weather impacts holiday traffic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Vermont without winter weather woes for Thanksgiving travel.

VTrans reports mixed precipitation across the state and encourages drivers today to be prepared for changing road conditions. they remind drivers to change their speed to accommodate road conditions and take it easy on the roads.

Crews are out across the state to plow, salt, and scrape and as always they ask drivers not to crowd the plows.

Melissa Cooney has a look at the road conditions live in Street View 3.

