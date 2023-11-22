How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Ed Smith, Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in...
NH man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions
File image
Missing Middlebury man found after night in frigid conditions
Police say the man whose body was discovered last week in Williston died by suicide. - File photo
Police release identity of man found dead in Williston
Zachary Geissler
Police arrest suspect in Hartford shooting
Trent Beayon
Tip leads police to Vermont shooting suspect

Latest News

Leonard said goodbye to Indianapolis on social media, sharing his love for the city and his...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
Police investigating a string of car break-ins in Vergennes are asking the public for help...
Police try to ID ‘persons of interest’ in Vergennes car break-ins
Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
Saint Albans police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday night.
St. Albans Police investigate armed robbery
As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need