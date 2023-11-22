BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The messy storm system that slowed down a lot of holiday travelers has now moved out. But we have been left with a lot of low clouds and fog in the wake of the departing storm. Be aware of those areas of fog through the overnight hours if you are out and about.

Thanksgiving Day will be quite nice. Morning clouds and fog will give way to some sunny breaks, especially the farther south you are.

There will be lots of sunshine for “Black Friday.” But a weak cold front will swing through Friday night with a few snow showers, and that will bring a quick shot of cold air to start the weekend on Saturday morning. Lows will be in the teens for most of us, but there could be some single digits in some of those usual colder pockets.

Temperatures will start to bounce back a bit on Saturday, but still be well below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 43 degrees). There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday, especially for the first part of the day.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday as a frontal system moves in from the west and combines with a system coming up the east coast. The combination of the two systems will spread some rain & snow showers on Sunday night through Monday, with a few lingering snow showers possible on Tuesday. This will not be a major storm system, but it looks like it could spread a bit more than some nuisance rain & snow showers.

It should dry out for Wednesday, but there will still be plenty of late November clouds around.

Have a very Happy and Safe Thanksgiving! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.