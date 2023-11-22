BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday, Thanksgiving eve! As we head through the rest of the morning hours, any areas still seeing leftover snow or mixed precipitation should gradually see that change to rain. Places like the Northeast Kingdom look to hold on to snow the longest, lasting some places into the early afternoon. For the most part, accumulating snow and ice has ended, but area roadways could still be slick! We all begin to dry out through the early to mid-afternoon, and we’re left with mainly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures for the day climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows tonight are in the upper 20s and low to mid-30s, with mainly cloudy skies overhead.

Thanksgiving Day itself will be fine, with partly sunny skies. And “Black Friday” will be a decent day with sunshine, but it will be colder. Friday night will be especially chilly, with lows by Saturday morning dropping into the teens and even some single digits in some of the usual colder pockets.

The weekend will start with sunshine on Saturday, but more clouds will move in as we go through the day on Sunday. A frontal system may spread some snow & rain showers on Sunday night into Monday, with a few flurries possible on Tuesday.

Take it slow on the roads this morning, and have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

