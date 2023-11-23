Burlington library opens on Thanksgiving, hands out free meals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Serving Thanksgiving meals to the community is a staple in Burlington, but with Sweetwaters restaurant gone after years of serving holiday meals, this year it was the Fletcher Free Library that stepped up to fill the void.

Every year, the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington tries to make sure everyone in the community has a seat at the Thanksgiving table.

“I’m going to eat at the library. I don’t pass down free food,” said Clarence Lamore Jr. of Burlington.

Lamore has been homeless for a while now, and he was very thankful the library was giving out Thanksgiving meals. He said anything helps because sometimes the holidays can be hard.

“I just try to stay focused, busy. Go to free meals,” he said. “I try to stay a positive attitude.”

The library teamed up with the Farmhouse Group that took over for Sweetwaters to deliver 100 fully cooked roast turkey meals to those in need. From 12 p.m.-4 p.m., they made sure people had a comfortable place to eat.

Glenn McRae was one of the many volunteers helping out with the event and said it’s nice to give back.

“It’s a way of just generally being supportive of the community. I’m thankful for the opportunity to do this work. I am thankful for the library being here. I’m thankful for the team of volunteers that comes in and does this every year,” McRae said.

And library officials said they were thankful to once again lend a helping hand.

“The library has the value of being open and free to everybody. To us it just makes sense on this day of the year that some people need a place to go more than ever,” said Mary Danko of the Fletcher Free Library.

The library plans to continue the tradition of serving the community on Thanksgiving for years to come.

