Burlington’s new carbon impact fee set to start in January

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s new carbon pollution impact fee goes into effect in just over a month.

Starting in January, all new buildings and buildings over 50,000 square feet will need to use renewable energy or pay a carbon pollution impact fee.

The ordinance prioritizes the use of electric, geothermal or solar heat.

Building owners who demonstrate they cannot make the switch and must utilize fossil fuels will have to pay the fee.

Officials believe the measure approved by voters back in March will help move the city further toward achieving net zero energy goals.

“Ultimately, the ordinance that passed will allow applicants the choice. If they’re unable to use electric, geothermal or solar heat pay system, they’ll have the choice between either using a fossil fuel and paying the carbon fee or using one of these other renewable fuels,” said Ben Traverse, D-Burlington City Council.

The ordinance goes into effect Jan. 1.

