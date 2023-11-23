How to help
Eagles Club hosts free Thanksgiving dinner for Addison County residents

Hundreds of Addison County residents got their Thanksgiving fill on Thursday when the Eagles...
Hundreds of Addison County residents got their Thanksgiving fill on Thursday when the Eagles Club in Vergennes welcomed residents to eat in or take meals home for free.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Addison County residents got their Thanksgiving fill on Thursday when the Eagles Club in Vergennes welcomed residents to eat in or take meals home for free.

Misty Knolls Farms donated more than 200 pounds of turkey for the meals, along with typical Thanksgiving fixings like mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Club President Justin Bassett and those who stopped in for a meal say this opportunity is vital for the community.

“I can walk down the street and people will say thank you. And it’s not about me getting thanks, it’s about knowing that we provided a meal for some people whether they were able to cook or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s all a part of the community,” Bassett said.

“It’s really special because there’s a lot of people that don’t have a place to go or don’t care,” said Nance Hardwick of Vergennes. “And these people put on one hell of a meal.”

Along with those who sat down for a meal, volunteers delivered close to 100 hot meals for people who were unable to make it in person.

