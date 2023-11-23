Hundreds race in annual turkey trot in Northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Runners and walkers took off for the 46th annual John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot in Northern New York on Thanksgiving morning.

Participants started and finished the trot at the Peru Central School.

More than 500 runners and walkers gathered for the event that was hosted by the Peru Lions Club.

The event’s organizer said the proceeds go to area charities.

For some trotters, the event is a Thanksgiving tradition. One noted the event is always festive because many of the racers dress up.

Prizes were given out to the top three men and women winners of the 5K and 10K.

William Crisp and Caleb Moore secured first and second place for the 5K and completed the run in just under 17 minutes.

