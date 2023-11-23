New effort to make local governments more accountable to residents

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A state panel wants Vermonters’ input to craft a code of ethics for local select boards and town government officials. It’s part of an effort to make local government accountable.

For some time now, state leaders have had a code of ethics-- rules they must abide by. But what if there’s a conflict of interest or an ethical violation at your local select board?

Conflict in local government is nothing new. Earlier this fall, Isle La Motte’s town government saw a wave of resignations. Three people ended up stepping down following disagreements over local spending and alleged violations of Vermont’s open meeting law. It’s one example of a situation where an ethics complaint could be raised.

Employees for the state of Vermont and elected state leaders must adhere to a uniform code of ethics, but municipal employees and members of city councils and select boards do not.

“I do think that has something to do with Vermont being small, people being comfortable with each other, knowing each other and thinking things are working well and not really thinking it’s needed,” said Christina Sivret, the executive director of the Vermont State Ethics Commission.

Sivret says under a law passed two years ago, the state is now building a code of ethics for local government, whether it’s the misuse of position, resources or a conflict of interest.

Ted Brady is the executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns which gives advice to municipalities. He says select boards and town governments all want better governance, but adds that any reforms need to have local government and local voters in mind.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate that a statewide entity hold a local official accountable, just like I don’t think it would be appropriate for a federal entity to hold a state legislator accountable,” Brady said.

One of the biggest questions about government ethics, in general, is whether a code of ethics should have teeth and who would enforce violations.

Brady says allowing more towns to conduct recall elections could be one solution.

But Sivret says a uniform code of ethics would help manage risk.

“It’s about protecting government officials as much as it is about holding them accountable because people want to know what the right thing to do is,” Sivret said.

The ethics commission is gathering public comment and will draft recommendations for lawmakers this coming legislative session.

There’s still one more opportunity to get involved; the final public meeting is on the evening of Nov. 28.

