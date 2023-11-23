How to help
North Country organizations provide free Thanksgiving dinners

Hundreds of people in the North Country got to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal and connect with others.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Hundreds of people in the North Country got to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal and connect with others.

The Champlain Valley Family Center and other area organizations on Thursday hosted the 5th annual Recovery Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

Denis King, the director of recovery services at CVFC, says roughly 50 volunteers and five CVFC staffers spent the week preparing food, including 45 turkeys and hundreds of pounds of stuffing and vegetables.

About 900 people received a free meal through delivery while others stopped in for some hot food.

Organizers say the event has been a great way to gather and serve the community on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s about giving back and it is about not being alone and not feeling alone,” King said. “The food is great but I think the effort and the people coming here and connecting to other people and not being alone is the most important thing.”

Overall, King says they served more than 1,200 people. That’s a huge increase from when the dinner was started back in 2018; that year they served just 87 people.

