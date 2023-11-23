How to help
Police investigate fatal accident in Stowe

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a car crash that left one person dead on Stowe.

The incident happened at the intersection of Dewey Hill and Stowe Hollow Road just after 1 a.m.Thursday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene but the two passengers in the car were transported to Copley Hospital.

Police say that early stages of the investigation indicate that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

