Retailers have changed their approach to Black Friday, experts say

It’s considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, but experts say Black Friday might have a different look this year. - File photo(WDAM Staff)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, but experts say Black Friday might have a different look this year.

According to the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association, holiday shopping makes up to 30% of retailers’ budgets for the year.

Vermont Retail & Grocers Association President Erin Sigrist says several factors, including online shopping, impact the way shoppers find their holiday deals.

She says retailers themselves have changed their approach to the holiday, as 40% of Americans report starting their shopping earlier.

“With inflation, shoppers have started to stretch out their budgets. So people are starting to shop earlier. You’ll also notice the Black Friday deals aren’t as deep as they used to be. We don’t see those 50%-75% discounts anymore. It’s more like 25%-30%, maybe 40% if you’re lucky,” Sigrist said.

Sigrist says regardless of whether you’re first in line when the store opens or shopping from your couch this year, having patience is key.

If you’re not taking part in Black Friday shopping, Sigrist says you can shop local on Small Business Saturday.

