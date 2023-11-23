How to help
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1

Driver's License
Driver's License(MGN / New York State DMV / Max Pixel)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Thousands of New Yorkers could have their driver’s licenses suspended at the end of the month if they don’t act quickly.

During part of COVID, the Department of Motor Vehicles allowed New Yorkers renewing their licenses to postpone their vision tests and self-certify.

Now, the deadline is quickly approaching for those drivers to submit their vision tests.

The DMV says anyone who renewed their driver’s license between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, and did not get an eye test, has until this Sunday, Nov. 26, to submit a vision test. Otherwise, their license will be suspended on Dec. 1.

The state sent letters to drivers who are affected.

There are several ways to get a vision test, like stopping by a pharmacy, getting a screening from a doctor or heading to the DMV directly, but time is running out.

Click here for more from the NYS DMV on how to submit vision tests.

