Two Vt. teachers march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A medley of Vermont music educators are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Mary Bauer and Kim Thompson are music educators at Mount Mansfield Union High School and Williston Central School. Right now they’re in New York City preparing for one of the most viewed parades in the country.

Educators are usually behind the scenes at a concert or parade but come Thanksgiving they’ll take center stage. “This kind of completes my bucket list,” said Williston Central School teacher Kim Thompson.

Band directors Kim Thompson and Mary Bauer can hear the bells as they prepare for their national parade debut. “We’ve been prepping for a few months now. And we’re really excited to see and collaborate with these band directors from all over the country,” said Bauer.

Bauer and Thompson both applied to join the band director marching band -- for their first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They’re the only two Vermont teachers represented in a sea of 400 from all over the country.

It’s been a whirlwind on the woodwind. The duo, both playing the clarinet, had seven pieces to memorize for the big day. “This experience for me has been pretty enlightening. And I think we’re going to be a little easier on my kids in exchange making the repertoire. It’s been eye-opening and exciting. And I love that talking the talk and walking the walk for the students I think is really important,” said Bauer.

They say the music is patriotic and you can expect to hear them play classics like Amazing Grace. And don’t be on the lookout for a traditional band uniform. “We are wearing pants and blazers because they want us to look like the faces of music education. So our faces will be visible and we’re dressed like professionals,” said Thompson.

The educators have been in Vermont for over 20 years. But ironically they’re both from the greater New York City area, making this both a career high note and a homecoming. “Spending time in a place where I’ve watched the parade. Growing up, it’s like an annual thing,” said Bauer. “it just closes the loop. It brings my two homes together. And I am really excited,” Thompson.

These band directors will be waking up at 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving with hundreds of other music educators to perform. You can see their marching band behind the Snoopy balloon during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

