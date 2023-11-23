How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

By Nathan Brennan and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The world’s largest Christmas lights maze opens Friday at select cities across the country, KCTV reports.

The Enchant light maze has seven locations you can visit this year: Kansas City, Kan., Las Vegas, Nev., Milwaukee, Wis., San Jose, Calif., Scottsdale, Ariz., St. Petersburg, Fla. and Washington, D.C.

In Kansas City, the maze took crews 30 days to set up with 60 semi trucks packing 4 million lights.

“You bring your friends and family to create memories and that’s what Kansas City is all about,” event director Mark McKee said.

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31.(Enchant Christmas)

Enchant general manager Jordan Birch says the maze has been popping up inside of ballparks and MLS stadiums.

The setup inside the Kansas City location includes a light maze, ice skating and vendors.

“There is just so much passion for Christmas in this area and there’s just not as many opportunities like this to walk through an event and have this kind of experience in Kansas City,” Birch said.

Tickets are available on the Enchant website and must be purchased in advance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Essex Town woman dies in I-89 pileup
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID ‘persons of interest’ in Vergennes car break-ins
The town of Chelsea is taking safety into its own hands after employees at a local store found...
Chelsea holds emergency meeting after burglary
Zachary Geissler
Police arrest suspect in Hartford shooting

Latest News

Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman and Dyatsy Oneal Coleman
Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
Police are investigating a car crash that left one person dead on Stowe.
Police investigate fatal accident in Stowe
A medley of Vermont music educators are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march in...
Two Vt. teachers march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade