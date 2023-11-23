How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thanksgiving! The good news is yesterday morning’s system has now come and gone. We will be mainly quiet today and throughout our Thanksgiving week. This morning, any cooler spots that dipped below the freezing mark last night may have some patchy black ice, as any standing water may have frozen. Through the rest of our Thanksgiving we’ll be looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead with some patchy sunshine the further south you go as daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 20s across much of the region.

There will be some sunshine for “Black Friday.” But a weak cold front will swing through Friday night with a few snow showers, bringing a quick shot of cold air to start the weekend on Saturday morning. Lows will be in the teens for most of us, but there could be some single digits in some of those usual colder pockets.

Any post-Thanksgiving Day travel this weekend looks fine, with more sunshine on Saturday, but chilly with daytime highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunday, we’ll start the day with the sun but see increasing clouds overhead as a frontal system moves in from the west and combines with a system coming up the east coast. The combination of the two systems will spread some rain & snow showers on Sunday night through Monday. Daytime highs on Sunday are in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

