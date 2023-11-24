Area retailers hope you ‘shop small’ this Small Business Saturday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Smaller retailers across our region are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, including those in the North Country.

Steve Brodi, who owns the Furniture & Decor store in downtown Plattsburgh, says he’s looking forward to a boost in profits after taking a heavy economic hit from the monthslong construction on Margaret Street. He expects a roughly 25%-50% increase in sales over the long weekend. He adds that small businesses offer unique products that can’t be found at large retailers.

“Small businesses actually bring a greater diversity of products than the mass box stores. It is individual service, it is individual products, it is one-of-a-kind products and people are looking for those special gifts. These are the shops they really need to go to,” Brodi said.

He says his stores will also be giving out a gift receipt for $500 next month. To enter the drawing, he says customers must purchase an item and write their name on the receipt.

