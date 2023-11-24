Bolton Valley among ski resorts celebrating opening weekend

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bolton Valley Resort opens for the season! President Lindsay Deslauriers says black Friday is always their target opening day, and they are excited to meet it this year.

This is the third year in a row they’ve invested in more snowmaking power with the goal of opening more trails sooner. They’re also opening a new sit-down cafe for breakfast.

“In some ways, we had kind of a rough summer it was a really rainy summer. And for people who really love to be outdoors, I don’t think they got out as much as they’re used to this summer. So I feel like there’s a lot of excitement, maybe extra excitement going into the winter and some high hopes that you know, we can make up for some of the last time that we had in the summer and just get out and have a great winter and get back outside,” said Lindsay Deslauriers with Bolton Valley Resort.

Bolton is the latest to join the list of open resorts, including Killington, Sugarbush, Okemo, and Stowe. For those of you with your eyes on a different slope, good news could be on its way as more and more lifts start turning.

There isn’t much of the white stuff on the ground -- but mountains across the state have been blowing snow in anticipation of opening day. On Friday Jay Peak, Smugglers Notch, and Bolton are kicking off their opening day with Bromley getting in on the action Saturday.

Next weekend skiers at Burke will be able to get in on the turns with mountains like Magic, Saskadena Six, and Mad River opening in the weeks after.

