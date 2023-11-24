Church Street celebrates tree lighting tonight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The finishing touches are getting added to spruce up church street for the holiday season. This evening is the annual Christmas tree lighting.

The event starts at five with a rendition of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by carol singers. Then at 6 p.m., 100,000 lights will unofficially kick off the holiday season in the Queen City.

This year’s Colorado spruce tree was cut down in Williston and has sat at the top of the Church Street marketplace for nine days getting ready for today’s lighting.

