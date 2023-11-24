Denny’s restaurant in South Burlington closes

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the end of an era in South Burlington. Denny’s-- one of the only 24-hour restaurants in Vermont-- has closed.

The property on Shelburne Road by Interstate 189 has been a Denny’s for decades and is a popular spot for people looking for comfort food.

The lease was terminated this week. We’re told it was a decision from corporate.

The property is now for sale for $1.8 million.

The location has been a restaurant for nearly 50 years.

