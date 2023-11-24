The evolution of Black Friday shopping in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday shopping in downtown Burlington isn’t what it used to be. Our Jessica Tara spoke with shoppers and business owners about the evolution of shopping in the Queen City.

“I like shopping in person and I love this store, it’s got something for everything,” said shopper Karen Riccio of Massachusetts.

The holidays are approaching and people on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace are doing their shopping.

“It’s probably the most important day of the year for retail. It kicks off the season,” said Mark Bouchett, who co-owns Homeport on Church Street. “It probably won’t be our largest volume, but it’s pretty close. It’s in the top three. And it sort of sets the tone for the season.”

Bouchett says Black Friday on Church Street isn’t what it used to be.

“The tone has definitely changed,” he said. “We started about, I want to say seven, eight years ago, not opening wildly early because the big boxes were drawing everybody out.”

Bouchett says people would line up in front of big company stores and then stop by downtown.

“They would get their big screen TV for $200 and then they would come downtown,” he said.

But those big company stores aren’t in Burlington anymore. Bouchett says his store on the Marketplace offers a different kind of experience.

“We want them to come in and they meet friends here, and so it’s a different vibe. And so we sort of tapered back our hours,” he said.

Bouchett says this is the first year Homeport has not opened early on Black Friday. Like any other day, Homeport opened at 10 a.m. but they will stay late.

“We’re trying to integrate our hours into the vibe of what’s going on downtown,” Bouchett explained.

Although we live in a digital world, people I spoke with say they prefer to shop in person rather than online.

“It’s like more festive, there’s people and you can touch things and see things you haven’t thought about before,” said Julie Cole of Shelburne.

As some people enjoy the comfort of online shopping, Bouchett says that is not for his store.

“It’s not our thing. We’re not in the cyberbusiness, we’re in the people business. We’re in the 3D business,” he said. “But it’s so not what we do and to be honest with you, it’s so not what the vibe of Church Street is.”

It may not be a Black Friday destination for shopping anymore, but Church Street businesses hope the personal touch keeps their stores in business.

