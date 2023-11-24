Holiday train set to roll into Northern New York Saturday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will chug into the North Country this weekend.

The festive locomotive will make its annual stops in Northern New York on Saturday. The train will be in Port Henry just after 5 p.m. and will arrive in Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. The last New York stop is in Rouses Point at around 9 p.m.

Hundreds from all over New York and Vermont gather to catch a glimpse of the train every year, and for many, it’s a tradition. People will be able to enjoy a spectacle of lights and live music.

People are also encouraged to donate canned food. Roughly five million pounds of food has been donated since the train’s first trek in 1999.

Click here for the complete schedule of the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train.

