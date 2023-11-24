How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Holiday train set to roll into Northern New York Saturday

The Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will chug into the North Country this weekend. - File photo
The Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will chug into the North Country this weekend. - File photo(wcax)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will chug into the North Country this weekend.

The festive locomotive will make its annual stops in Northern New York on Saturday. The train will be in Port Henry just after 5 p.m. and will arrive in Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. The last New York stop is in Rouses Point at around 9 p.m.

Hundreds from all over New York and Vermont gather to catch a glimpse of the train every year, and for many, it’s a tradition. People will be able to enjoy a spectacle of lights and live music.

People are also encouraged to donate canned food. Roughly five million pounds of food has been donated since the train’s first trek in 1999.

Click here for the complete schedule of the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train.

Related Stories:

Canadian-Pacific train spreading holiday cheer

Holiday train to make stops in North Country on Monday

CP Holiday Rail goes virtual again

Annual Holiday Train through Northern New York canceled

Christmas spirit rolls into North Country on holiday train

Holiday Train heading through Plattsburgh

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
Police are investigating a car crash in Stowe that left one person dead. - File photo
Police investigating fatal crash in Stowe
File photo
Essex Town woman dies in I-89 pileup
A medley of Vermont music educators are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march in...
Two Vt. teachers march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
It’s considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, but experts say Black...
Retailers have changed their approach to Black Friday, experts say

Latest News

Smaller retailers across our region are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, including the...
Area retailers hope you ‘shop small’ this Small Business Saturday
Vermont’s rifle hunting season ends on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont’s regular deer season drawing to a close
Vermont's rifle hunting season ends on Sunday but that's not the end of this year's deer...
Vermont's regular deer season drawing to a close
Black Friday shopping is underway at some stores in Vermont, as shoppers search for those...
Vermonters wake up early for Black Friday but lines are lacking