Killington World Cup events bring fun after the finish line

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend Killington hosts the World Cup races. But this annual event is about more than just seeing the best female ski racers in the world.

It’s also a multi-day party, including things like fireworks, a panel discussion with the athletes, and a ski film called “Advice for Girls.” There will also be a whole lineup of musical acts who will be performing throughout the weekend.

“We have 220 Kid which is a DJ, we also have Young the Giant, Mix Master Mike, and Matisyahu,” said Kristel Killary with Killington Resort.

$10 gets you into the event each day. Tickets need to be purchased online and VIP packages are also available. The festival village open begins Friday at 3 p.m. with events running until Sunday afternoon.

