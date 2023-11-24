How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a car crash in Stowe that left one person dead. - File photo
Police investigating fatal crash in Stowe
File photo
Essex Town woman dies in I-89 pileup
Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
A medley of Vermont music educators are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march in...
Two Vt. teachers march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Hundreds gathered in Burlington Wednesday for a free pre-Thanksgiving lunch hosted by Feeding...
Hundreds gather for pre-Thanksgiving meal in Burlington

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas frees first batch of hostages under truce, including 13 Israelis, officials and reports say
Vermont’s rifle hunting season ends on Sunday. - File photo
Vermont’s regular deer season drawing to a close
Vermont's rifle hunting season ends on Sunday but that's not the end of this year's deer...
Vermont's regular deer season drawing to a close
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?