Police urge Vermonters to drive sober or get a ride

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say alcohol was likely a contributing factor in a deadly crash early Thanksgiving morning, and that has officers renewing their plea to Vermonters to drive sober or get a ride.

The wreck in Stowe left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Police say they see an increase in DUIs around the holidays, usually as a result of people celebrating with alcohol.

With an abundance of officers patrolling the roads to keep drivers safe, they remind folks that it’s important to have a plan to get where you’re going safely.

“We tend to see an increase in drunk driving as a result. We’d like to make sure everybody has a plan, a designated driver, or if they’re going to decide to do that, use rideshare, all sorts of different options so they’re safe,” South Burlington Police Sgt. Matthew Plunkett said.

A DUI can result in jail, fines and a suspended license.

Police say public transit, a cab or calling a friend are all better options than a ticket, crash or worse.

