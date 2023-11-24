How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police urge Vermonters to drive sober or get a ride

Police say alcohol was likely a contributing factor in a deadly crash early Thanksgiving...
Police say alcohol was likely a contributing factor in a deadly crash early Thanksgiving morning, and that has officers renewing their plea to Vermonters to drive sober or get a ride. - File photo(WCAX)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say alcohol was likely a contributing factor in a deadly crash early Thanksgiving morning, and that has officers renewing their plea to Vermonters to drive sober or get a ride.

The wreck in Stowe left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Police say they see an increase in DUIs around the holidays, usually as a result of people celebrating with alcohol.

With an abundance of officers patrolling the roads to keep drivers safe, they remind folks that it’s important to have a plan to get where you’re going safely.

“We tend to see an increase in drunk driving as a result. We’d like to make sure everybody has a plan, a designated driver, or if they’re going to decide to do that, use rideshare, all sorts of different options so they’re safe,” South Burlington Police Sgt. Matthew Plunkett said.

A DUI can result in jail, fines and a suspended license.

Police say public transit, a cab or calling a friend are all better options than a ticket, crash or worse.

Related Story:

Police investigating fatal crash in Stowe

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
Police are investigating a car crash in Stowe that left one person dead. - File photo
Police investigating fatal crash in Stowe
File photo
Essex Town woman dies in I-89 pileup
A medley of Vermont music educators are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march in...
Two Vt. teachers march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
It’s considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, but experts say Black...
Retailers have changed their approach to Black Friday, experts say

Latest News

Crowds took to the slopes at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort on Friday for the first day of the...
Skiers, boarders celebrate opening day at Smugglers’ Notch
Black Friday shoppers at the University Mall in South Burlington.
Shoppers set out in search of Black Friday deals
It’s the end of an era in South Burlington. Denny’s-- one of the only 24-hour restaurants in...
Denny’s restaurant in South Burlington closes
Black Friday shoppers inside Homeport on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace.
The evolution of Black Friday shopping in downtown Burlington