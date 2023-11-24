Santa parades into downtown Burlington on Black Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Santa Parade greeted shoppers on the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington on this Black Friday.

While Santa was, of course, the star, the festivities included a number of other special guests, as well.

The parade took off from City Hall led by popular local mascots like Rally and Champ, the Special Olympics Penguin and athletes, Miss Vermont America and representatives from other organizations.

Kids said they were excited to see Santa Claus in their home state because it is their favorite holiday.

“Because we get presents and we get to see the cookie crumbs when Santa eats them,” said Charlie Courchesne, 7.

The holiday fun downtown doesn’t end with the Santa Parade. Family Art Saturday is next, and on Sunday, children can visit Santa and join in on the Kids Train ride.

