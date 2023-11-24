How to help
Shoppers set out in search of Black Friday deals

Black Friday shoppers at the University Mall in South Burlington.
Black Friday shoppers at the University Mall in South Burlington.(WCAX)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks from all over the region rushed to the stores in search of Black Friday deals.

Shopping-- it’s the necessary grunt work before it’s time to open presents. For some, the activity is almost as fun as opening up a holiday surprise.

“I think of really excited and happy,” said Ava Gaworecki, 6.

Ava went to the University Mall in South Burlington with her mom and dad to meet her grandma for Black Friday shopping.

“We went to J.C. Penney to find some things,” she said.

Ava shopped until she dropped.

“I said my legs started to hurt so I sat down,” she said.

She’s not the only one. Industry experts expect Black Friday will be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Some folks got up before the sun rose to get to Best Buy.

“He’s in the market for an Xbox controller, and I figured I’d look for a TV too,” said Jill Matthews, a Black Friday shopper.

There wasn’t a line like there has been on previous Black Fridays. Experts point to an increase in online shopping and rising costs for goods. Black Friday shopping is changing. But not for everyone.

“I shop in person because I don’t want to have to return it, and I want to see it, touch it and feel it before I buy it,” said Tracy Turgeon, a Black Friday shopper.

If you couldn’t make it out this Black Friday, from some of the signs I saw inside the stores, I think it’s safe to say some sales will be going on all season long.

