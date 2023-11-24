Understanding how Vermonters use alternative transport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 86% of people in Chittenden County are car-dependent. That’s according to a survey conducted by active transportation advocate Local Motion.

The goal of the survey is to understand the county’s perspective on walking, biking, and driving around.

Secondary forms of transportation are walking and biking and 69% of respondents agreed that investments in walking and biking infrastructure are good for local businesses. Respondents say barriers to biking in the county include destinations being too far away. “One of the key barriers to people biking more is lack of bike ownership. So we think it’s really important that we have great organizations like Old Spokes Home here, and that we can now have a good operating bike share system here in the county. It’s of course not perfect. It could use some expansion but those are both really important things to address that barrier. We also see that lack of safe like infrastructure is a big barrier,” said Jonathon Weber with Local Motion.

The survey also found that improving walking and biking infrastructure is broadly supported but isn’t necessarily the highest priority. Weber says there’s a lot of planning on going for bike and walk infrastructure in communities the biggest challenge is finding the funding to execute the plans.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.