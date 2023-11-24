Vermonters wake up early for Black Friday but lines are lacking

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday shopping is underway at some stores in Vermont, as shoppers are out looking for those holiday deals.

We spoke with some shoppers earlier Friday morning, and they said despite the chilly temps, they’re excited to kick off the holidays, with the early morning tradition. The doors at Best Buy in Williston opened at 6 am.m for a small group of people who were waiting outside.

The National Retail Federation projects that an estimated 182 million people are planning to shop in-store and online through this five-day Thanksgiving weekend.

Some people we heard from say they’ve been black Friday shopping before, and for others, this is their first time.

“I’ve never actually come out on Black Friday but I’ve heard horror stories so I’m surprised that there was nobody here. I guess we will see what deals there are, I know he’s in the market for an Xbox controller.”

“I’ve been out here sometimes when things open up at five in the morning so I just try and miss the lines a little bit if there were some”

Both people we spoke with said they were surprised to get to the store and not see a long line to get in.

Erin Sigrist of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association said online shopping is a game-changer on Black Friday. However, she points to lingering inflation as a concern for shoppers this holiday season.

Sigrist says we no longer see the 50% to 75% discounts Because many are starting their shopping earlier, forcing retailers to take note.

“Retailers are trying to respond to that. If you’re shopping earlier we need to get to you as a customer sooner and we can’t provide a 50% discount from October to December”

She says locally-owned stores throughout the state will be offering deals of their own for Small Businesses on Saturday if Black Friday shopping isn’t for you.

