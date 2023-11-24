Vermont’s regular deer season drawing to a close

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - This could be the last weekend of the year for some Vermonters to get venison on the table. The state’s rifle hunting season ends on Sunday.

However, that’s not the end of deer hunting season in Vermont. Archery deer hunting continues Nov. 27 through Dec. 15 and muzzleloader season resumes Dec. 2 through Dec. 10.

Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its hunting seasons, including only one legal buck annually.

Click here for the 2023 Deer Season Hunting Guide from the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife with details on the state’s deer hunting seasons, regulations and licensing.

