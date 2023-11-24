BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After that sloppy pre-Thanksgiving weather, Thanksgiving Day itself worked out just fine, weatherwise. Temperatures were just about where they should be for this time of year, and we even got to see some sunshine.

Now, some changes are on the way. The first one will happen overnight as a batch of cold air moves down from Canada. A few snow or rain showers will accompany the leading edge of that colder air, mainly north in the early overnight hours, but there won’t be too much of that.

Once we get into Friday, the cold front will be out of here, but we will be firmly entrenched in that chilly air. Temperatures will barely move during the day, staying in the 20s and low 30s. And brisk NW winds will make it feel even colder than that, with wind chills generally in the teens.

Friday night will be a clear & cold one. Then temperatures will start to rebound a bit as we get into Saturday, and that will be combined with a lot of sunshine, too. To round out the weekend, Sunday will also feature lots of sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase late in the day as a couple of weather systems move in on us.

A frontal system coming in from the west will be combining with a system coming up the east coast. The combination of the two will bring a round of snow & rain showers Sunday night and Monday. The rain will be mainly in the valleys and the snow will be mainly in the mountains. But the valleys could get in on a little bit of snow, too.

Another shot of colder air will be coming in on Tuesday as that messy weather moves away. There may be a few lingering flurries throughout the day.

After that, the weather will calm down and we will get some sunshine going again, but it will remain a bit chilly through the rest of the week.

Continue to have a good & safe rest of the holiday weekend! -Gary

