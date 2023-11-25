How to help
Annual holiday train stops in North Country

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORT HENRY, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard the holiday train in the North Country today. The festive Canadian pacific locomotive will be making its annual stops in the North Country this evening. The train will stop in Port Henry just after 5:00 p.m. And will arrive in Plattsburgh at 7:00 p.m. Before making its last New York stop in rouses point, at around 9:00 p.m. People will be able to enjoy a spectacle of lights and live music and are also encouraged to donate a canned food item. Roughly five million pounds of food has been donated since the train’s first trek in 1999.

