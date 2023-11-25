Flannel Friday in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - You’ve heard of Black Friday, but what about Flannel Friday?

The City of Montpelier put its own spin on Friday’s shopping spree excitement by encouraging shoppers to dress in-theme with their best flannels. Participating local businesses had a range of Black Friday deals. They were reeling in customers just before small business Saturday -- and supporting small Montpelier businesses is exactly what shoppers say they are there to do.

“I’m not looking for anything in particular, but it’s nice to just support this town and the amazing community that it has to offer.” said shopper Lauren Miller

The event’s ‘flannel fairies’ were there too, giving away prizes and gift cards to participating patrons.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.