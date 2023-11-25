Skiers, boarders celebrate opening day at Smugglers’ Notch

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Crowds took to the slopes at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort on Friday for the first day of the season.

The resort has been working overtime to make snow. Four trails are open and staffers say they expect to see ideal conditions for more snowmaking this week.

Smuggs is the last independent resort in Vermont.

Skiers and riders we spoke with say clear blue skies and crisp temperatures made for great conditions on opening day.

“I’m just really excited because it’s going to be a good winter. I have a good feeling about it,” said Koiya Adii of Cambridge.

“I think snowmaking did a good job, groomers did a good job, mountain ops did a good job,” said Wyatt McAdoo of Cambridge.

“Smuggs has a unique personality of everyone that works here and of our ownership. We are proud of it and we hope that everyone can see and experience that when they get here,” said Kelly Mohr of Smugglers’ Notch.

This year, Smuggs is also expanding its Nordic skiing and snowshoeing programs, along with bringing in mini snowmobiles.

