How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Skiers, boarders celebrate opening day at Smugglers’ Notch

Crowds took to the slopes at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort on Friday for the first day of the...
Crowds took to the slopes at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort on Friday for the first day of the season.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Crowds took to the slopes at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort on Friday for the first day of the season.

The resort has been working overtime to make snow. Four trails are open and staffers say they expect to see ideal conditions for more snowmaking this week.

Smuggs is the last independent resort in Vermont.

Skiers and riders we spoke with say clear blue skies and crisp temperatures made for great conditions on opening day.

“I’m just really excited because it’s going to be a good winter. I have a good feeling about it,” said Koiya Adii of Cambridge.

“I think snowmaking did a good job, groomers did a good job, mountain ops did a good job,” said Wyatt McAdoo of Cambridge.

“Smuggs has a unique personality of everyone that works here and of our ownership. We are proud of it and we hope that everyone can see and experience that when they get here,” said Kelly Mohr of Smugglers’ Notch.

This year, Smuggs is also expanding its Nordic skiing and snowshoeing programs, along with bringing in mini snowmobiles.

Related Story:

Bolton Valley among ski resorts celebrating opening weekend

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
Police are investigating a car crash in Stowe that left one person dead. - File photo
Police investigating fatal crash in Stowe
File photo
Essex Town woman dies in I-89 pileup
A medley of Vermont music educators are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march in...
Two Vt. teachers march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
It’s considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, but experts say Black...
Retailers have changed their approach to Black Friday, experts say

Latest News

Police say alcohol was likely a contributing factor in a deadly crash early Thanksgiving...
Police urge Vermonters to drive sober or get a ride
Black Friday shoppers at the University Mall in South Burlington.
Shoppers set out in search of Black Friday deals
It’s the end of an era in South Burlington. Denny’s-- one of the only 24-hour restaurants in...
Denny’s restaurant in South Burlington closes
Black Friday shoppers inside Homeport on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace.
The evolution of Black Friday shopping in downtown Burlington