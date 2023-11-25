What-to-do: Saturday, November 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

No strings marionette company will be performing their adaptation of the hobbit today in Randolph. It features puppeteers animate marionettes, life-size body puppets and puppet hybrids. The show starts at 2:00 p.m. and you pay what you can. Tickets can be found online at the Chandler center for the arts website. You can find a link after the show on our website.

The Nutcracker is back at the Flynn in Burlington. The show will be put on by the Albany Berkshire Ballet. This is their 49th annual tour of the nutcracker, and features dancers from around the country, accompanied by roughly 200 local area students. Tickets are still on sale.

The holiday season is kicking off in St. Albans this evening with a laser light show, tree lighting, and a visit from Santa. The Christmas celebrity will ride in with the fire department around 5:00 p.m. There will also be a hot cocoa booth. The event is in Taylor Park and free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.