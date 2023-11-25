How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a cold start to this Saturday, with temperatures starting off in the single digits and teens. The rest of the day will be pretty decent, however, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny, with slightly warmer highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Late Sunday night and Monday, we’ll be in between two systems: one to our northwest, and a coastal low to our southeast. Valley rain and wet mountain snow will move in late Sunday night after midnight, and continue Monday, though it will taper off Monday afternoon. Precipitation doesn’t look to be heavy, and the system will be a fast mover, but a few inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in the higher elevations, making for a slick Monday morning commute. The valleys will have mainly rain. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this storm.

We’ll have a blast of cold air on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Snow showers are expected. Wednesday will be a quiet day, then Thursday is looking a little unsettled with partly sunny skies and the chance for snow showers. Highs will be a bit chilly in the 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s.

