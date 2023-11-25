BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We have a weekend with a lot of sunshine to look forward to! But it will get off to a cold start Saturday morning with lows in the teens & low 20s. There may even be a few single digits in some of the usual colder pockets.

Temperatures will be on the rebound on Saturday as the wind direction switches around from the northwest to the south. That southerly wind will bring in warmer air for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will start out with sunshine, but then it will be clouding up later in the afternoon as a frontal system approaches from the west, That system will catch up to us late Sunday evening with a round of rain & snow which will last into Monday morning, and then taper off throughout the afternoon.

The rain will be mainly in the valleys and the snow mainly in the mountains above 1000 feet. There may be a bit of snow in the valleys by Monday morning, but it won’t amount to much, other than possibly slickening up a few roads for the morning commute. But the mountains could get as much as 2-5″ of wet snow in elevations above 1500 feet.

After that system departs, it will be getting colder again for the middle of the week, which will also be unsettled with a chance for a few snow showers each day, Tuesday through Thursday. The first day of December on Friday will be fairly quiet, but there will be a lot of clouds.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that messy weather to start the new week, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.