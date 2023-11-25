How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We have a weekend with a lot of sunshine to look forward to! But it will get off to a cold start Saturday morning with lows in the teens & low 20s. There may even be a few single digits in some of the usual colder pockets.

Temperatures will be on the rebound on Saturday as the wind direction switches around from the northwest to the south. That southerly wind will bring in warmer air for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will start out with sunshine, but then it will be clouding up later in the afternoon as a frontal system approaches from the west, That system will catch up to us late Sunday evening with a round of rain & snow which will last into Monday morning, and then taper off throughout the afternoon.

The rain will be mainly in the valleys and the snow mainly in the mountains above 1000 feet. There may be a bit of snow in the valleys by Monday morning, but it won’t amount to much, other than possibly slickening up a few roads for the morning commute. But the mountains could get as much as 2-5″ of wet snow in elevations above 1500 feet.

After that system departs, it will be getting colder again for the middle of the week, which will also be unsettled with a chance for a few snow showers each day, Tuesday through Thursday. The first day of December on Friday will be fairly quiet, but there will be a lot of clouds.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that messy weather to start the new week, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
Police are investigating a car crash in Stowe that left one person dead. - File photo
Police investigating fatal crash in Stowe
File photo
Essex Town woman dies in I-89 pileup
A medley of Vermont music educators are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march in...
Two Vt. teachers march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
It’s the end of an era in South Burlington. Denny’s-- one of the only 24-hour restaurants in...
Denny’s restaurant in South Burlington closes

Latest News

Dave has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Peter has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast