Gaku Ramen workers vote to unionize

By Laura Ullman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gaku Ramen in downtown Burlington votes to unionize. The restaurant on Church street completed their card check with a mediator confirming that the majority of workers want to join the “Gakru United” union. Union organizers point to a disconnect between upper management and those working in the restaurant. They say the union will bargain for payment transparency, wages that meet the cost of living in Burlington, and more training. They say some employees are untrained in their position, and that their union is also hoping for de-escalation and Narcan training to handle problems they face downtown.

“There’s no effort to help the people surrounding us on Church street, so it does effect our business, and our safety... yeah... like that... I walk home and I hear this every single night and it’s hard.” said line cook and union organizer, Em Gonzalez.

Both Ben & Jerry’s and Gaku Ramen are represented by the same union, workers united. We reached out to the owners of Gaku Ramen, but did not receive a response.

