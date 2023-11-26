How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police investigate car accident in Burke

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A 17-year-old is in the hospital with life threatening injuries following a single car crash in Burke. Vermont state police say it happened off of US-5 and Burke Hollow Road early Saturday morning. Police arrived to find the driver near the car about 30 yards from the road. The juvenile was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Police say three shot in Burlington
It’s the end of an era in South Burlington. Denny’s-- one of the only 24-hour restaurants in...
Denny’s restaurant in South Burlington closes
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
file
Flannel Friday in Montpelier

Latest News

Fatal fire in Brattleboro
Police investigate fatal Brattleboro fire
Fatal fire in Brattleboro
Fatal Fire in Brattleboro
Police investigate car accident in Burke
In the Garden: Herbs
In the Garden: Herbs