Police investigate car accident in Burke

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A 17-year-old is in the hospital with life threatening injuries following a single car crash in Burke. Vermont state police say it happened off of US-5 and Burke Hollow Road early Saturday morning. Police arrived to find the driver near the car about 30 yards from the road. The juvenile was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

