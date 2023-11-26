How to help
Police investigate fatal Brattleboro fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - One person has died following a fire in Brattleboro last night. According to the Brattleboro fire department, the fire happened on Lexington avenue. Crews were called to the home just before 10:00 p.m. They say due to heavy fire conditions they were unable to attempt an interior attack. One person was found on the second floor dead as a result of the fire. The cause is still under investigation. Crews were able to contain the fire just after midnight.

