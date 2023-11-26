Police say three shot in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at around 6:25 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people shot at the location, and another person injured nearby. No shooter has been identified. Police are asking pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area. Police say they are in the earliest stages of the investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

