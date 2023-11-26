How to help
Police say three shot in downtown Burlington

File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at around 6:25 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people shot at the location, and another person injured nearby. No shooter has been identified. Police are asking pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area. Police say they are in the earliest stages of the investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

