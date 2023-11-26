Sled dogs descend on Burlington’s Echo Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sled dogs descended on Echo Saturday for some winter fun.

A pack of ten Siberian Huskies introduced an excited audience to the sport of dogsledding.

The crew hails from October Siberians, a local sled dog group offering rides and educational opportunities in and around Vermont.

At Echo, families learned about the history of dogsledding followed by a mushy meet and greet with the dogs themselves.

October Siberians owner and musher Rob Farley loves spreading his passion for dogsledding, but cherishes moments alone with his pack.

“I love sharing the dogs with people but boy, the being out in nature away from everything,” Farley said, smiling.

While they wait for snow, Farley’s crew trains using a golf cart rather than a sled.

Farley looks forward to a major snowfall and the season’s first dogsled through the woods.

October Siberians offers tours of their Hinesburg kennel and rides in Waterbury throughout the winter.

