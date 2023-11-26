How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sled dogs descend on Burlington’s Echo Center

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sled dogs descended on Echo Saturday for some winter fun.

A pack of ten Siberian Huskies introduced an excited audience to the sport of dogsledding.

The crew hails from October Siberians, a local sled dog group offering rides and educational opportunities in and around Vermont.

At Echo, families learned about the history of dogsledding followed by a mushy meet and greet with the dogs themselves.

October Siberians owner and musher Rob Farley loves spreading his passion for dogsledding, but cherishes moments alone with his pack.

“I love sharing the dogs with people but boy, the being out in nature away from everything,” Farley said, smiling.

While they wait for snow, Farley’s crew trains using a golf cart rather than a sled.

Farley looks forward to a major snowfall and the season’s first dogsled through the woods.

October Siberians offers tours of their Hinesburg kennel and rides in Waterbury throughout the winter.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
It’s the end of an era in South Burlington. Denny’s-- one of the only 24-hour restaurants in...
Denny’s restaurant in South Burlington closes
Police are investigating a car crash in Stowe that left one person dead. - File photo
Police investigating fatal crash in Stowe
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

‘Small Business Saturday’ helps Montpelier shops bounce back after floods
‘Small Business Saturday’ helps Montpelier shops bounce back after floods
Some of Vermont’s – and the worlds – best women ski racers hit the slopes Saturday.
World’s best women ski racers hit the slopes for Stifel Killington Cup
File photo of police lights.
Police say three shot in downtown Burlington
Some of Vermont’s – and the worlds – best women ski racers hit the slopes Saturday.
World’s best women ski racers hit the slopes for Stifel Killington Cup