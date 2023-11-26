How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Small Business Saturday’ helps Montpelier shops bounce back after floods

By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Started by American express back in 2010, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for people to score great deals, while supporting the local economy. Small Business Saturday celebrates and supports small businesses and all they do for their communities.

The event happens every November between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, challenges from the summer’s historic floods still linger in the state’s most hard-hit place like downtown Montpelier.

“We used to be located on Elm Street. We relocated on March 1 and decided we wanted to take advantage of more foot traffic,” LaRosa said.

Chesire Cat Clothing Co-Owner Joyce LaRosa says it was terrifying watching the flooding destroy businesses like Bear Pond and World Cow. Although her store took a hit -- LaRosa says they were able to recover and are now excited to take part in the holiday shopping tradition.

“It’s exciting. It’s wonderful to be in Montpelier even in 2023, it’s fun to just see people, see tourists, see our old friends or clients. So, it’s a great feeling,” LaRosa said.

World Cow Founder D.J. Barry says they had just opened up shop when the waters rose.

“We opened in April, just 3 months before the whole place was destroyed. And it’s been a really tough year for us.,” Barry said.

But despite starting off on the wrong foot… Barry says he took advantage of the flexibility of his business and the support he’s received from the Montpelier community.

“As soon as the flood came, we kind of pivoted... And started going out across Vermont with a paint brush, spray paint and stencils, and painted cows. You know, we didn’t know if we’d come back to Montpelier, how things were even going to unfold, but we’re so happy to be back,” Barry said.

According to the 2022 Small Business Saturday consumer insights survey, people who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday generated $17.9 Billion in revenue nationwide. Robert Kasow with Bear Pond Books says that revenue and support is key for the future success of businesses like theirs who make downtown Montpelier the place that it is.

“We have a very passionate, local customer base, who have been incredibly generous with us through the difficult flooding of the summer and carried us through, so we love them dearly,” Kasow said.

There are about 32 million independent businesses in the nation… and the hope is that they all find success through holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
It’s the end of an era in South Burlington. Denny’s-- one of the only 24-hour restaurants in...
Denny’s restaurant in South Burlington closes
Police are investigating a car crash in Stowe that left one person dead. - File photo
Police investigating fatal crash in Stowe
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

A pack of ten Siberian Huskies introduced an excited audience to the sport of dogsledding.
Sled dogs descend on Burlington’s Echo Center
Some of Vermont’s – and the worlds – best women ski racers hit the slopes Saturday.
World’s best women ski racers hit the slopes for Stifel Killington Cup
File photo of police lights.
Police say three shot in downtown Burlington
Some of Vermont’s – and the worlds – best women ski racers hit the slopes Saturday.
World’s best women ski racers hit the slopes for Stifel Killington Cup