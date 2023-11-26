‘Small Business Saturday’ helps Montpelier shops bounce back after floods

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Started by American express back in 2010, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for people to score great deals, while supporting the local economy. Small Business Saturday celebrates and supports small businesses and all they do for their communities.

The event happens every November between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, challenges from the summer’s historic floods still linger in the state’s most hard-hit place like downtown Montpelier.

“We used to be located on Elm Street. We relocated on March 1 and decided we wanted to take advantage of more foot traffic,” LaRosa said.

Chesire Cat Clothing Co-Owner Joyce LaRosa says it was terrifying watching the flooding destroy businesses like Bear Pond and World Cow. Although her store took a hit -- LaRosa says they were able to recover and are now excited to take part in the holiday shopping tradition.

“It’s exciting. It’s wonderful to be in Montpelier even in 2023, it’s fun to just see people, see tourists, see our old friends or clients. So, it’s a great feeling,” LaRosa said.

World Cow Founder D.J. Barry says they had just opened up shop when the waters rose.

“We opened in April, just 3 months before the whole place was destroyed. And it’s been a really tough year for us.,” Barry said.

But despite starting off on the wrong foot… Barry says he took advantage of the flexibility of his business and the support he’s received from the Montpelier community.

“As soon as the flood came, we kind of pivoted... And started going out across Vermont with a paint brush, spray paint and stencils, and painted cows. You know, we didn’t know if we’d come back to Montpelier, how things were even going to unfold, but we’re so happy to be back,” Barry said.

According to the 2022 Small Business Saturday consumer insights survey, people who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday generated $17.9 Billion in revenue nationwide. Robert Kasow with Bear Pond Books says that revenue and support is key for the future success of businesses like theirs who make downtown Montpelier the place that it is.

“We have a very passionate, local customer base, who have been incredibly generous with us through the difficult flooding of the summer and carried us through, so we love them dearly,” Kasow said.

There are about 32 million independent businesses in the nation… and the hope is that they all find success through holiday season.

